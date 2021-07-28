Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $13,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

