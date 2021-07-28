Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.98 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE CFX opened at C$6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a market cap of C$451.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

