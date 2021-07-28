Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

DFS opened at $124.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

