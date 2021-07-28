Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.31 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.