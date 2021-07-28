Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $866.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.