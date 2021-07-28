Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Issued By Truist Securiti

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.