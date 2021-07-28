Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Lowered by Truist Securiti

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 24.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

