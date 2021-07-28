Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOKF. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,284 shares of company stock worth $1,708,918. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

