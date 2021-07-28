Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Lifted by Analyst

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $92.44 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Celanese by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

