Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

