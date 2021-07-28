Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

FAF opened at $65.31 on Monday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,264,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 296,257 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 263,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $12,371,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.