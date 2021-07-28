Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.98.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

