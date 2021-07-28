Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,543,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,905,445. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

