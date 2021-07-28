Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PCB opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

