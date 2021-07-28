Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $173.18 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2022 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

