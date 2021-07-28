Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 206,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

