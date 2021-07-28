Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Bank Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $58.92 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.24.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.