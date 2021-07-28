Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

