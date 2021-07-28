Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61.

About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.