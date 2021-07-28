QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 17,925,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,710,305. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.05. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last ninety days.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

