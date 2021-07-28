Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Sells $1,702,524.60 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.97. 885,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.