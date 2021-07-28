Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 768,349 shares of company stock worth $11,871,869 over the last quarter.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

