Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.17 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.