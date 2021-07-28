Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

