Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 27

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,954 ($25.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,859.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.17. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,980 ($25.87).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,899.80 ($24.82).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.