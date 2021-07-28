Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.