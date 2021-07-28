Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.28 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.59.
TSE:MEG opened at C$8.11 on Monday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.48.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.