Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

