RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.99.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

