RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.37

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.37 and last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.51.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
