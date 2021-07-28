RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.37

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.37 and last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

