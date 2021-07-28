RE/MAX (RMAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect RE/MAX to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. RE/MAX has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMAX opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.39 million, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

