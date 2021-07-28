Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$47,451.90 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,503,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,596,775.74.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

Shares of REAL opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.83. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.24.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

