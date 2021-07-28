Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Winpak (WPK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Winpak (TSE: WPK) recently:

7/26/2021 – Winpak was given a new C$40.47 price target on by analysts at CIBC.

7/23/2021 – Winpak had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

7/23/2021 – Winpak was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/20/2021 – Winpak had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.92. Winpak Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$299.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.722125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

