Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

7/21/2021 – Cambridge Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Cambridge Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Cambridge Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $93.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

7/13/2021 – Cambridge Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Cambridge Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.91.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

