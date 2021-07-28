Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2021 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Spero Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

SPRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,568. The company has a market capitalization of $404.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

