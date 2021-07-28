Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
7/28/2021 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
7/27/2021 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/14/2021 – Spero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/13/2021 – Spero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Spero Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
SPRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,568. The company has a market capitalization of $404.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
