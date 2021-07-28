Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,770.83 ($101.53).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

