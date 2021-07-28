Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,418. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

