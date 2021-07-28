Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.96 and last traded at $79.00. 2,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Separately, Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.