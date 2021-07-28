Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 681.4% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RWBYF stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

