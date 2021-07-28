Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. 227,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,150,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

