Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 5,094 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $63.98.

