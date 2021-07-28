Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.84. The company had a trading volume of 181,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,935. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $179.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

