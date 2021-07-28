Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.05 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 306,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167,646. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

