Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 135,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. 656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,516. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.27.

