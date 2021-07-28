Rémy Cointreau SA Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rémy Cointreau in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.44 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.