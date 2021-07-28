Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 35,100 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.16. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

