Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 13,512 Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.78% of Ra Medical Systems worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMED opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 857.56% and a negative return on equity of 151.70%.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

