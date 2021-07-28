Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 184,887 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 261.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

