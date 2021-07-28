Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 9,200 Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.98% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

