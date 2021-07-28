Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.39% of The Dixie Group worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 537,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.